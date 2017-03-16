Featured
Man rushed to hospital after getting caught in machinery in Bolton
An Ornge helicopter is pictured in this file photo from Sunday, February 26, 2012. (Pawel Dwulit /The Canadian Press)
Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto
Published Thursday, March 16, 2017 9:22AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 16, 2017 9:44AM EDT
A man has been rushed to hospital with a serious head injury following an industrial accident in the Bolton area.
Caledon Ontario Provincial Police say the incident happened at a metal fabricating company near Nixon Road and Highway 50 shortly before 8 a.m.
Peel Paramedics say a male worker got caught in some kind of machinery.
The worker, believed to be a 27-year-old man, was airlifted to a local trauma centre with a serious to life-threatening injury to his head.
More to come...
