

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A man has been rushed to hospital with a serious head injury following an industrial accident in the Bolton area.

Caledon Ontario Provincial Police say the incident happened at a metal fabricating company near Nixon Road and Highway 50 shortly before 8 a.m.

Peel Paramedics say a male worker got caught in some kind of machinery.

The worker, believed to be a 27-year-old man, was airlifted to a local trauma centre with a serious to life-threatening injury to his head.

More to come...