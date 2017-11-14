

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





The family of a man who was killed in a suspected drunk driving crash in Newmarket Monday is speaking out about the ordeal.

Twenty-eight-year-old Stuart Ellis was travelling south on Highway 48 near Davis Drive shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday when a northbound vehicle reportedly drifted into his lane and struck him head-on.

He died at the scene.

“The collision took his life almost instantly,” OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

The victim’s wife wrote on her Facebook page that the news has “shattered” her world.

“The love of my life, best friend and the best daddy in the world was tragically taken from us. My heart is in a million pieces,” Justine Ellis wrote.

“I don’t know how to live this life without him by my side…we were supposed to grow old together.”

Justine’s father is a York Regional Police officer, CTV News Toronto has confirmed.

The victim’s mother-in-law, Kerry Turl, said Ellis had just recently become a father.

“All he wanted to do was go to his job so he could provide for his family and, while on his way to work, the other driver’s selfish and irresponsible act of driving while impaired has shattered (my daughter’s) world,” Turl told CTV News Toronto.

“Her 14-month-old son will now have to grow up without a father and all their plans they had for their future together are destroyed.”

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to hospital with what police described as “possibly life-threatening” injuries.

Later in the day, police said alcohol may have played a role in the crash.

“As a result of the investigation, the driver who was taken to hospital is now under arrest and facing criminal charges,” Schmidt said.

He was formally charged today.

A suspect identified as 20-year-old Tyler Neilsen, of Newmarket, has been charged with impaired driving causing death, taking a vehicle without consent and driving on a disqualified license.

Schmidt said the suspect remains in hospital and depending on his condition, will appear in court on the charges on Thursday.

He said the disqualified license charge is laid when a suspect has previously been convicted of a criminal driving offence.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in honour of Ellis.