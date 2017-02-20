Featured
Man injured in North York shooting
Police are pictured at the scene of a shooting on Harrison Garden Boulevard in North York Monday February 20, 2017.
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, February 20, 2017 10:21PM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 20, 2017 10:40PM EST
A man believed to be in his 40s has been transported to hospital with serious injuries after being shot in the Yonge Street and Highway 401 area.
The shooting happened on Harrison Garden Boulevard, near Avondale Avenue shortly before 9:30 p.m.
Toronto paramedic Services said the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the shoulder.
Police say they are looking for two suspects. The first suspect is described as a black male standing at around five-foot-seven. He was wearing black pants and shoes.
The second suspect is described as a black male standing at around six feet tall. He was wearing a longer jacket, black and grey jeans and a toque or a hood.
