Man in serious condition after shooting outside bar in Lambton
This undated photo shows a Toronto police cruiser.
Chris Herhalt, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, January 1, 2017 6:31AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 1, 2017 6:40AM EST
A man is in serious but stable condition after he was shot in the chest outside a bar in the city’s Lambton neighbourhood early Sunday morning.
Toronto police say they were called to the area of Scarlett Road and St. Clair Avenue West sometime before 3 a.m.
The victim left a bar nearby and was shot by a suspect who emerged from the same bar, police said.
The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the spleen.
A friend of the victim put him in a car and started to drive to a nearby hospital while calling police.
Investigators say an ambulance and police caught up to them and took the man to St. Michael’s Hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information is asked to call 11 Division at 416-808-1100.
