Man in life-threatening condition after Yonge Street stabbing
Police tape is shown near the scene of a stabbing on Yonge Street on Saturday morning.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, March 18, 2017 7:01AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, March 18, 2017 8:05AM EDT
A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing near Yonge and Gerrard streets late Friday night.
Reports from the scene indicate that the stabbing occurred near a McDonald's on Yonge Street south of Gerrard Street at around 11:20 p.m.
Police say that approximately six male suspects attacked the victim for reasons that remain unclear.
The victim then reportedly ran down Yonge Street and turned onto Dundas Street before collapsing.
Paramedics say he sustained multiple stab wounds to his torso in the attack. He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition but police say he is now listed in stable condition.
Police say they are working on getting surveillance footage from the area.
