Man in life-threatening condition after stabbing near the Rogers Centre
Police are shown at the scene of a stabbing near Lower Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, August 12, 2017 7:47AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 12, 2017 10:35AM EDT
A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing near the Rogers Centre overnight.
Police say that they were called to the Lower Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard area at around 2:40 a.m. for reports of a fight.
Once on scene officers located a 20-year-old man with stab wounds.
Police say that the man was able to provide a good description of the culprit and as a result, officers were able to arrest someone nearby.
The victim was treated on scene before being rushed to hospital, according to police.