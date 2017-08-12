

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





A man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a stabbing near the Rogers Centre overnight.

Police say that they were called to the Lower Simcoe Street and Bremner Boulevard area at around 2:40 a.m. for reports of a fight.

Once on scene officers located a 20-year-old man with stab wounds.

Police say that the man was able to provide a good description of the culprit and as a result, officers were able to arrest someone nearby.

The victim was treated on scene before being rushed to hospital, according to police.