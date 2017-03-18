

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A man in his 20s is in critical condition after he was shot several times in East York on Saturday night, Toronto paramedics say.

Emergency crews were called to an address on Meighen Avenue, south of Victoria Park Avenue and Dawes Road, sometime after 9 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

When they arrived they located a man in his 20s suffering multiple gunshot wounds, Toronto police said.

He was rushed to a hospital trauma centre for treatment.

No suspect information was immediately available.