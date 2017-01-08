

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





A 21-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in an Oshawa building.

The man walked into a police station a short distance from the building at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday evening and told police that he’d been stabbed and needed medical attention, Durham Regional Police said.

He was rushed to a trauma centre in Toronto in critical condition.

Police said they believe the man was targeted.

No suspect description has been released so far.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to contact the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.