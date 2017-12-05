

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





One man is dead after he was crushed by a forklift in Port Credit Tuesday afternoon.

Peel paramedics say the call came in around 3:55 p.m. for an industrial accident in the Lakeshore Road West and Pine Avenue North area.

The man was delivering construction material to a site in the area and was using a forklift to get the items off the back of a truck when the fork lift flipped and crushed the victim, Peel Regional Police say.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are holding the area for the Ministry of Labour, who has been called.