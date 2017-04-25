Man critically injured in Regent Park stabbing
The man was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, paramedics said. (CP24)
Amara McLaughlin, CTV Toronto
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2017 8:19PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 25, 2017 9:55PM EDT
A man is seriously injured after he was stabbed in Regent Park on Tuesday night.
It happened at Shuter and Sackville streets around 7:30 p.m., police say.
The man was rushed to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition, according to paramedics.
There is no word on the victim’s age or gender.
No arrests have been made.
