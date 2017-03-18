

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A 42-year-old man is facing multiple charges after a woman was allegedly assaulted and forcibly confined downtown this month.

Police said a woman was in the area of St. Andrew Street and Spadina Avenue between March 11 and 13.

During this time period, the woman told police that she was assaulted and forcibly confined.

According to investigators, the woman contacted police once she was able to escape.

Jean Sebastien Tiffault, of Toronto, was arrested by police on Friday.

Tiffault has been charged with two counts of forcible confinement, assault causing bodily harm, assault, and two counts of breach of probation.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Saturday at Old City Hall.