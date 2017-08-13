

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





A man was taken to hospital for treatment after he was struck with an object during a robbery near the Eglinton GO Station on Saturday night.

Police say the robbery and assault occurred at around 11 p.m. in the area of the transit station, located near Eglinton Avenue and Bellamy Road.

The man’s injuries were first believed to be critical but police confirmed Sunday morning that he is now in non-life-threatening condition.

No information has been released about possible suspects.