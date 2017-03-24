

Kayla Goodfield, CTV Toronto





A 27-year-old Vaughan man is being accused of threatening a teen into sending nude photos of herself on an online chat platform.

Police in York Region were alerted to the case back in September 2016 by the National Child Exploitation Co-coordinator Centre (NCECC).

Investigators were able to determine an address for the online activity and executed a search warrant .

Police said that based on the evidence found during the investigation, officers believe that the accused was active on online chat sites where he was allegedly looking for children and teenage victims to obtain sexual material, videos and images.

An email address kingcheetah01@hotmail.com is linked to the online activity, police said.

On Thursday, a suspect identified as Muhammed Luqman Rana, of the City of Vaughan, was arrested and charged.

Rana is now facing six charges including extortion, luring a child and making and possessing child pornography.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Apr. 18 in Newmarket.

Meanwhile, police want to hear from people who may have had online contact with the suspect.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact the Special Victims Unit-Internet Child Exploitation Team at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7078 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).