Male victim air-lifted to trauma centre after four-vehicle collision in Brampton
Peel Regional Police are responding to a four-vehicle collision at Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road South in Brampton.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, February 18, 2017 3:43PM EST
A male victim has been air-lifted to a trauma centre for serious injuries following a four-vehicle collision in Brampton on Saturday.
Peel Regional Police responded to the scene at the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road South at around 2 p.m.
According to police, the male victim was extracted from one of the vehicles before being air-lifted to a trauma centre.
Two other people have been taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
The intersection is currently closed and police are advising people to avoid the area.
