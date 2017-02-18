

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A male victim has been air-lifted to a trauma centre for serious injuries following a four-vehicle collision in Brampton on Saturday.

Peel Regional Police responded to the scene at the intersection of Steeles Avenue East and Kennedy Road South at around 2 p.m.

According to police, the male victim was extracted from one of the vehicles before being air-lifted to a trauma centre.

Two other people have been taken to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The intersection is currently closed and police are advising people to avoid the area.