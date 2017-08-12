Male seriously hurt after shooting in Flemingdon Park
Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, August 12, 2017 7:12PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, August 12, 2017 7:15PM EDT
Paramedics say one male is in serious but non-life-threatening condition after he was shot in the Flemingdon Park area on Saturday evening.
Police said they were called to Linkwood Lane, south of St. Dennis Drive at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
Emergency crews arrived to find a male suffering from a single gunshot wound.
He was rushed to Sunnybrook Hospital for treatment.
Police said they are looking for one male suspect in relation to the incident.