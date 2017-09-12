

Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto





Police are investigating after a male was found in an East York apartment building suffering from life-threatening stab wounds this morning.

The victim was located shortly before 3 a.m. in the lobby of a building on Lumsden Avenue, near Main Street and Danforth Avenue.

Police say they have not yet located the scene where the male was stabbed.

The age of the victim has not yet been released.

Investigators have not provided any information on possible suspects and say no witnesses have come forward at this time.

Officers remain on the scene.