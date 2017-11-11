

Chris Herhalt, CTV News Toronto





A male is dead after he was pinned beneath a truck at a business in Mississauga on Saturday afternoon.

Peel Regional Police say they were called to the area of Menway Court and Alstep Drive, south of Derry Road East near the western edge of Pearson International Airport, at 2:47 p.m. Saturday.

They say a male worker was crushed beneath a truck and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ministry of Labour has dispatched investigators to the scene.