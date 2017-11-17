

The Canadian Press





MONTREAL - Canada's largest supermarket chain Loblaw says it is among the first purchasers of Tesla's new electric truck.

A spokeswoman for the Ontario-based company (TSX:L) says it has pre-ordered 25 of the vehicles as part of its strategy to have an all-electric fleet by 2030.

First deliveries are expected in 2019.

No price for the trucks was provided.

Wal-Mart has reportedly pre-ordered 15 vehicles, including 10 for its Canadian routes.