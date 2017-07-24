Justin Bieber cancels rest of world tour due to 'unforeseen circumstances'
Singer Justin Bieber on stage during a concert in Oslo, Thursday Oct. 29, 2015. Bieber says he stopped a concert in Oslo after one song Thursday because fans got in his way as he tried to wipe up liquid on stage. On Instagram, he wrote that he "chose to end the show as the people in the front row would not listen."(Heiko Junge, NTB scanpix via AP)
The Associated Press
Published Monday, July 24, 2017 3:40PM EDT
NEW YORK - Justin Bieber is cancelling the rest of his Purpose World Tour "due to unforeseen circumstances."
Representatives for the Stratford, Ont.-native didn't offer details about the cancellation in a statement released Monday, but said the singer "loves his fans and hates to disappoint them."
Bieber has been on the tour for the last 18 months, playing more than 150 shows in six continents.
The Grammy winner's upcoming concerts included two shows in Toronto in September and several others in the United States.
The statement said despite the tour's success, "after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates."
Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Man, 45, charged in lengthy investigation related to hate-motivated crime
- Funeral held for teen who drowned on a school trip to Algonquin Park
- City removes signs banning kids over 3 from opposite sex change rooms
- Police call recent spate of deadly shootings in Scarborough 'concerning'
- Justin Bieber cancels rest of world tour due to 'unforeseen circumstances'