Mandi Gray stands with supporters as she talks with media outside court in Toronto on Tuesday, March 14, 2017, as Mustafa Ururyar appeals his conviction and sentence on the sexual assault of Ms. Gray. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
Paola Loriggio, The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 20, 2017 7:44AM EDT
TORONTO -- A new trial has been ordered for a Toronto man who was found guilty last year of sexually assaulting a fellow York University PhD student with whom he had a casual relationship.
Ontario Superior Court Justice Michael Dambrot said the trial judge's assessment of Mustafa Ururyar's evidence appeared coloured by "rape literature."
Dambrot said Justice Marvin Zuker's reasons for handing down a conviction were "incomprehensible."
"All witnesses, not just rape complainants, are entitled to have their credibility assessed on the basis of the evidence in the case, rather than on assumptions about human behaviour derived from a trial judge's personal reading of social science literature," said Dambrot.
"I agree with the trial judge that we must be vigilant to reject pernicious stereotypical thinking about the behaviour of women. At the same time, we must not adopt pernicious assumptions about men and their tendency to rape."
Dambrot also suggested Zuker may have plagiarized some parts of his ruling.
Ururyar had appealed his July 2016 conviction in the sexual assault of Mandi Gray, alleging Zuker was biased and misapprehended some of the evidence.
Gray, who waived the standard publication ban on the identity of sexual assault complainants, wouldn't say after Dambrot's decision if she'd participate in a new trial.
A hearing has been scheduled for Aug. 4.
