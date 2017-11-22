Homicide unit investigating fatal shooting in Malvern
The Toronto Police Service's homicide unit is investigating a deadly shooting in Malvern. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 5:18AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 22, 2017 5:19AM EST
Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood overnight.
It happened at around midnight near Littles Road and Morningview Trail.
Police say a victim was located in the area suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Paramedics say a male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not yet released any information on possible suspects.