Homicide detectives investigating woman's death at Oakville condo
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 9:39PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 9, 2017 9:41PM EST
Homicide detectives have now taken over a suspicious death investigation after a woman was found dead at a downtown Oakville condominium complex yesterday.
Halton Regional Police said they were alerted to the death by a citizen who called police.
Officers went to the building on Lakeshore Road and discovered the woman dead.
Police have not said how she died, but investigators say foul play is suspected.
The woman has not been identified by police.
