

Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto





Homicide detectives have now taken over a suspicious death investigation after a woman was found dead at a downtown Oakville condominium complex yesterday.

Halton Regional Police said they were alerted to the death by a citizen who called police.

Officers went to the building on Lakeshore Road and discovered the woman dead.

Police have not said how she died, but investigators say foul play is suspected.

The woman has not been identified by police.