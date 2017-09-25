

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





A heat warning remains in effect for Toronto as scorching September temperatures persist for the start of another work week.

Monday is expected to hit a high of 31 C, according to Environment Canada.

With the humidex however, it will feel more like 40.

The city’s medical officer of health issued a heat warning over the weekend as Torontonians faced a September weekend of over 30 degree temperatures and stifling humidity.

This morning, the city upgraded the advisory to an “extended heat warning” as the fall heatwave is expected to contin.

“During an extended heat warning, members of the public are encouraged to visit family, friends and neighbours, especially isolated adults and seniors who are at greater risk of suffering from heat-related illness, to make sure they are cool and drinking plenty of fluids,” an advisory issued by the city Monday states.

Several cooling centres opened over the weekend and will remain accessible to those looking for a break from the heat.

They include:

Metro Hall

The East York Civic Centre

The North York Civic Centre

The Driftwood Community entre

The Etobicoke Civic Centre

The McGregor Community Centre

The Centennial Community Centre

Along with staying hydrated, members of the public are encouraged to wear loose, breathable clothing and reschedule outdoor activities to cooler parts of the day, if possible.

“Landlords of buildings without air conditioning are encouraged to provide a dedicated cooling room for vulnerable residents to escape the heat,” an advisory states. “Community agencies are encouraged to educate clients on the risk of heat-related illness and to call or check on those clients at increased risk of heat-related illness during warnings.”

The city is set to face a few more days of heat before things cool down.

Environment Canada is calling for a high of 31 C on Tuesday, feeling more like 39 when you factor in humidity.

On Wednesday, a 40 per cent chance of showers brings the temperature down slightly to 29 C.

But the cooler weather is expected to trickle in for the weekend with Thursday feeling more like 21 C and Friday through Saturday sitting around 17 C.