Featured
'Happy national popcorn day!' leads to arrest of alleged drug trafficker
A Guelph police cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, January 20, 2017 12:51PM EST
GUELPH, Ont. -- Their knowledge of popcorn has helped police officers in southwestern Ontario arrest an alleged drug trafficker.
Guelph, Ont., police say officers saw a man on the street on Thursday holding a popcorn maker box.
They stopped to wish him a "happy national popcorn day," which is celebrated in the U.S. every Jan. 19, and were surprised when the man promptly fled the scene.
Officers suspected that he had stolen the popcorn maker and gave chase.
Police allege that once they caught up to him, they discovered that he was carrying drugs.
A 31-year-old man is charged with two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Death of woman found in Brampton gas station bathroom considered suspicious
- Police search for man accused of armed street robbery in Trinity Bellwoods
- Boy, 16, facing charges after East York stabbing
- Royal LePage reports sharp rise in American interest in Canadian real estate
- Man, 74, facing charges in child pornography investigation
Advertisement
CTV News Video Network
Most Popular Stories
- Death of woman found in Brampton gas station bathroom considered suspicious
- 'Happy national popcorn day!' leads to arrest of alleged drug trafficker
- 77 Humber College students experience symptoms of possible food poisoning
- Man, 74, facing charges in child pornography investigation
- Family of man left in coma after Gardiner crash pleads for outstanding driver to come forward 2
Advertisement