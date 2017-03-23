Featured
'Hamilton' the musical headed to Toronto
This image released by The Public Theater shows Lin-Manuel Miranda, foreground, with the cast during a performance of "Hamilton," in New York. (Joan Marcus/The Public Theater via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, March 23, 2017 10:10AM EDT
TORONTO -- The smash musical "Hamilton" is headed to Toronto.
Mirvish Productions says a touring production of the 11-time Tony Award-winning show will be a part of its 2019-20 subscription season.
Mirvish says it will be a limited engagement.
Exact dates and a venue will be announced later.
"Hamilton" profiles American founding father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who worked alongside George Washington during the Revolutionary War.
He was also the first U.S. Treasury Secretary.
Acclaimed playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda wrote the story, music and lyrics for the show, which features a varied score with multiple genres.
