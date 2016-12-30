Featured
Guelph police officer facing assault charge in relation to arrest
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 3:43PM EST
GUELPH, Ont. -- A Guelph, Ont., police officer is facing an assault charge arising from an incident on Sept. 19.
Police say it's alleged the officer assaulted a person while taking them into custody.
They say as a result of an investigation by an external police service, Const. Corey McArthur was arrested on Friday and charged with assault causing bodily harm.
Officials say McArthur, a 15-year veteran of the Guelph police, has been assigned to administrative duties and is to appear in court on Feb. 10.
