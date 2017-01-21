Featured
GTA, much of southern Ontario to face persistent fog
Joshua Freeman, CTV News Toronto
Published Saturday, January 21, 2017 4:35PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 6:50PM EST
Those planning on being out on the roads tonight will want to use extra caution.
A fog advisory has been issued by Environment Canada for the Greater Toronto Area and much of southern Ontario. Persistent fog with visibility near zero is expected in some areas tonight through Sunday morning, the agency says.
The advisory covers an area stretching roughly from Goderich to Cornwall. The reduced visibility could make for poor driving conditions throughout much of the province.
“Travel is expected to be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations,” Environment Canada said in its statement. “If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.”
The fog comes along with a 40 per cent chance of drizzle in Toronto tonight and tomorrow.
Sunday is expected to be relatively warm in the city, with the temperature ranging between 4 C and 8 C.
Rain or snow is expected throughout much of next week, with the temperature expected to hover around the freezing mark.
Fog is seen from the CTV News docks cam at Polson Pier in Toronto on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2015.
