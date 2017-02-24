

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





Service for all GO trains across the GTA and the Union-Pearson Express is currently being affected by a power issue in the downtown area.

According to Metrolinx, the suspension has been caused by a massive power failure at the CN control tower.

Metrolinx spokesperson Anne-Marie Aikins told CP24 that the signal systems have to be brought back online before the trains can operate safely.

“We can’t run trains right now. It’s not safe to run trains,” she said.

Aikins said they were able to get through most of the morning rush but this service suspension is still affecting thousands of people.

One train carrying UP Express passengers was stuck near Weston Station due to the power outage for over one hour.

A passenger on the UP Express train Scott Greenwood told CTV News Toronto that he missed his flight from Toronto to Vancouver.

Still stuck on train at around 11 a.m., Greenwood said he had missed his flight which left at 10:40 a.m. and he was on the UP Express at 9 a.m.

Greenwood said this is “not a great way to start a vacation.”

Meanwhile, Aikins said they are working to get the trains moving as fast as they can.

“They’re looking at options. They’re working very hard to restore signals,” Aikins said.

Power has been restored to the CN tower but the signal issue continues to remain.

There is no estimated time that service will be back to normal but Aikins said Metrolinx is hoping to have the problem solved within the hour.