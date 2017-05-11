Funeral held for Keswick woman killed in Belize
The bodies of Francesca Matus, 52, and her boyfriend Drew De Voursney, 36, were found in a sugar cane field after the couple had been missing for almost a week, friends told CP24 on Monday night.
RICHMOND HILL, Ont. -- A funeral was held Thursday in Richmond Hill, Ont., for a Canadian woman who was killed in Belize.
Fifty-two-year-old Francesca Matus -- a mother of twin sons -- and her American boyfriend, Drew DeVoursney, were found strangled in a field on May 1 after Matus failed to show up for a flight returning to Canada.
The Canadian government confirmed last week that a Canadian citizen has been detained as a person of interest in connection with the deaths.
Matus' cousin Ivana Pucci says Thursday's funeral was a beautiful service during which "all the ugliness and brutality surrounding her death didn't exist."
Pucci says the eulogies and messages that have been shared about Matus were a true testament of the "amazing human being" the woman was.
Last weekend, friends and neighbours gathered at Matus' home in Keswick, Ont., to lay flowers and cards at a makeshift memorial on her front lawn.
"For the outpour of love and support from all over the world, including people we have never met, we appreciate your thoughtfulness," Pucci said in a family statement.
