Four-year-old calls 9-1-1 after babysitter becomes unresponsive in Newmarket pool
Police are shown at the scene after a 20-year-old woman was pulled from a backyard pool in Newmarket on Friday.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Saturday, June 17, 2017 7:26AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, June 17, 2017 12:31PM EDT
A four-year-old girl called 9-1-1 on Friday after her babysitter became unresponsive while in the deep end of a backyard swimming pool in Newmarket.
Police say that they were called to the residence near Davis Drive and Leslie Street at around 5 p.m. after first receiving the call from the child.
The babysitter, a 20-year-old woman, was subsequently pulled from the pool and rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
The child did not sustain any injuries.
Police are investigating the incident but say that they do not consider it to be suspicious.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Four-year-old calls 9-1-1 after babysitter becomes unresponsive in Newmarket pool
- Blue Jays fall 5-2 against White Sox at Rogers Centre
- Judge in Bill Cosby's sex assault trial declares mistrial
- Both men struck by lights at Beaches Rib Fest in stable condition
- Road and TTC closures to know about this weekend