Former Olympian boxer last seen in Newmarket found safe
The York Regional Police logo is seen in this file image.
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, October 9, 2017 10:37PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 10, 2017 5:10AM EDT
York Regional Police say a former Olympian boxer who went missing on Monday afternoon in Newmarket has been located in good health.
Investigators say 55-year-old Shawn O’Sullivan was reported missing after walking away from his residence around noon in the area of Gorham and Leslie streets.
He has now been found safe just outside of Newmarket, police confirm.