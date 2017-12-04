

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





Police have laid 10 new charges against a former Catholic high school teacher in connection with an ongoing child luring and sexual exploitation investigation.

Investigators say the man worked as a teacher at Bishop Allen Academy on Royal York Road in Etobicoke between 2008 and 2017. Prior to that, he was employed at Bishop Morrocco/Thomas Merton Catholic High School between 2007 and 2008.

Back in October, 46-year-old Gerrard McGilly was arrested and charged with six offences including luring a child, sexual exploitation and making sexually explicit material available to a person under 18.

Today, police announced that McGilly has been re-arrested after two more victims came forward with new allegations against him.

It’s now alleged that between Sept. 2015 and June 2017, the suspect “inappropriately communicated” with a girl on various social media platforms.

Under the username ‘thepirateubuddha,’ police say he sent the victim pornographic images and later engaged in inappropriate sexual contact with the girl.

Then, in May of 2017, he allegedly again inappropriately communicated with a girl over social media.

McGilly was re-arrested on Nov. 30 and charged with 10 new offences, including two counts of luring a child under 18, sexual exploitation and two counts of making child pornography.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

“We’re alleging that there was inappropriate contact,” Det. Paul Krawczyk said at a news conference Monday. “When you see the child pornography charges, it’s because it involves victims that are under the age of 18.”

Krawczyk said investigators are concerned there may be other victims.

“We realize this is a difficult time for the school and its students. We also know that there may be more victims that are reluctant to come forward,” he said. “It is every survivor’s choice to share their story. Please know that you’re not alone and that we can help. We can support you whether you choose to give a statement or not."

Prior to his time as a teacher, police say McGilly also worked as an education assistant at St. Francis Xavier Secondary School in Mississauga between 1995 and 2000, and as an administrator a community outreach centre called St. Francis Table in Parkdale from 2000 to 2006.

He was also known to have used the online usernames ‘thepoppaship,’ ‘poppaship,’ ‘mrmcteacher,’ ‘G-Note’ and ‘massive reggae.’

“There have been recent rumours at the school at which McGilly used to teach at that the original charges were withdrawn. I want to make it clear that this is not true,” Krawczyk said. “Nothing has changed and Mr. McGilly continues to face those charges, as well as these new ones.”

The Toronto Catholic District School Board said McGilly was “removed from his position” after charges were laid in October.

"The updated news provided by the Toronto Police Service regarding Mr. Gerard McGilly is deeply disturbing and shocking,” a statement from the board reads. “These additional charges are very serious and the Board continues to cooperate fully with the investigation.

“We want to reassure our parents and students that these allegations are not reflective of the caring and compassionate teaching professionals who work in our schools. The safety and wellbeing of all students remains our top priority. We will have counsellors available to any students and staff who may need support.”

McGilly is due to appear in court for a bail hearing this morning.