

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





A five-year-old boy remains in hospital in critical condition following a two-vehicle collision in Scarborough.

The crash occurred on Saturday shortly after 7 p.m. near Neilson Road and Crow Trail.

According to police, a 21-year-old woman was travelling with the boy in a 2005 Honda Accord heading south on Neilson Road when she collided with a 2004 Ford Ranger turning left on to Crow Trail.

The boy sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was rushed to hospital for treatment.

It’s unclear what kind of injuries the woman or the 78-year-old driver of the Ford Ranger sustained.

Anyone with information about the incident is being asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).