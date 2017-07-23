Five people shot inside bar on Victoria Park Avenue
Police are shown at the scene of a shooting at McGradies Tap & Grill near Victoria Park Avenue and Ellesmere Road.
Chris Fox, CTV Toronto
Published Sunday, July 23, 2017 8:22AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, July 23, 2017 9:21AM EDT
A shooting inside a Scarborough bar has sent five people to hospital.
Gunfire first erupted inside McGradies Tap & Grill on Victoria Park Avenue near Ellesmere Road at around 2:30 a.m.
Police say that three of the victims were located inside the bar and transported by paramedics while two others made their own way to hospital.
All of the victims have non-life threatening injuries.
Police say that there were surveillance cameras at the bar and that investigators will be reviewing that footage.
No arrests have been made at this time.
