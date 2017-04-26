Fat beaver stuck in fence freed by soapy hands of Hamilton city worker
A beaver is trapped in a wrought iron fence in a handout photo provided by the City of Hamilton. The beaver was freed by the soapy hands of a municipal employee. (City of Hamilton)
HAMILTON -- A fat beaver that got stuck in a fence in an Ontario city has been freed by the soapy hands of a municipal employee.
The City of Hamilton says an animal services officer went to a home around 12 p.m. on Tuesday where she found a beaver -- carrying excess fat from hibernation -- wedged between two metal bars.
The city says Sarah Mombourquette used soap to help the beaver wiggle through the bars.
It says the beaver recovered at a shelter.
The beaver has since been transferred to Hobbitstee Wildlife Refuge in Jarvis, Ont.
The rodent needs time to recover from its injuries before it is released back into the wild.
