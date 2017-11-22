Etobicoke shooting sends 1 man to hospital in critical condition
Police are investigating a shooting near Islington and Finch avenues. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, November 22, 2017 5:32AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, November 22, 2017 5:33AM EST
A man was rushed to hospital this morning with critical injuries after a shooting in Etobicoke.
The shooting occurred at around 11:30 p.m. near Islington and Finch avenues.
Police say the victim, who is believed to be in his 20s, has been taken to hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.
Investigators have not released any information on suspects.