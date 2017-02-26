Featured
Elderly woman struck by vehicle in financial district dies in hospital: police
A woman's purse is shown under the wheel of a truck near Bay and Adelaide streets after a pedestrian was clipped while crossing the street.
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, February 26, 2017 8:38AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 26, 2017 8:42AM EST
An elderly woman struck by a vehicle in the city’s financial district last week has died in hospital, Toronto police confirm.
Police previously said a female pedestrian was clipped by a pickup truck near Bay and Adelaide streets at around 10:25 a.m. on Feb. 23.
She was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries but police confirmed Sunday that the woman died from her injuries.
Police have not said if any charges will be laid.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Elderly woman struck by vehicle in financial district dies in hospital: police
- No injuries reported at two-alarm fire at restaurant in Little Italy
- One winning ticket for last night's $5 million Lotto 649 jackpot
- Thorncliffe Park shooting leaves one man dead
- Man taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times downtown