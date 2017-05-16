

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





An elderly woman has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after she crashed her car into a building in Scarborough.

Emergency crews were called the parking lot of a Staples store near Ellesmere Road and Pharmacy Avenue at around 11:40 a.m. after a vehicle slammed into the side of the building.

The woman, believed to be in her 80s, was initially trapped inside the vehicle and needed to be extricated.

Toronto police say the woman was conscious and breathing when they arrived at the scene. She’s was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.

The store retained some damage but remains open.

Police say initial reports indicate the woman may have suffered a medical episode prior to the crash.