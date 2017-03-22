Featured
Elderly male pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck in Markham
Sandie Benitah, CTV News Toronto
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 2:02PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, March 22, 2017 2:03PM EDT
A pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle in Markham earlier today.
Police said the collision occurred at 16th Avenue and Mintleaf Garden just before 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Const. Laura Nicolle with York Regional Police confirmed the pedestrian is an elderly male.
The vehicle that struck him remained on the scene and investigators are trying to determine what led to the collision.
Traffic was being rerouted around the area while police investigated the incident.
The roads remained closed for several hours but police said they have since reopened.
