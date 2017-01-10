

Rachael D'Amore, CTV Toronto





Police in York Region have released surveillance video of a fail-to-remain collision in Vaughan where a 16-year-old was struck by a vehicle.

The young girl was struck on Nov. 29 shortly before 7 a.m. near Pine Valley Drive and Highway 7.

When officers arrived at the scene that morning, they found the 16-year-old girl suffering from injuries as a result of being hit by the car.

Police believe the vehicle fled the scene after the collision, heading north on Pine Valley Drive.

Investigators have obtained video of the suspected vehicle involved in the collision and are asking for the public’s help identifying the driver.

In the video, the girl crosses at a crosswalk in the area while southbound traffic is stopped at a red light. As the girl passes the median, she is struck by a vehicle turning left. The vehicle appears to briefly pause before continuing north on Pine Valley Drive.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white, four-door sedan. Investigators believe the driver's side mirror was broken off the vehicle after the collision.

Police urge the outstanding suspect to “seek legal counsel” and turn themselves in.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the York Regional Police #4 District at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).