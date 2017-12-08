

Rachael D'Amore, CTV News Toronto





One person is dead after a fully loaded dump truck collided with a car in Oshawa, causing one of the vehicles to burst into flames.

Durham Regional Police say the collision occurred near Simcoe Street and Winchester Road at around 7 a.m.

The impact of the crash reportedly pushed the vehicle up against a hydro pole and sparked a fire. Hundreds of residents are without power as a result, Const. George Tudos said.

“We’re working with Hydro One and are trying to do a full reconstruction before we reach the powerlines that are affected,” he said. “So this will take a few hours.”

The driver of the vehicle died at the scene while the driver of the dump truck “made it out okay,” Tudos said.

Initially, more than 2,400 customers were left without power but service has since been restored to all but 579 of those customers.

Simcoe Street has been closed between Britannia Avenue and Highway 407, and Winchester Road has been closed between Thornton Road and Bridle Road.

Tudos said officers are looking to speak to anyone who drove by and witnessed the crash.

“Our traffic services branch will do a full reconstruction and obviously speak to any witnesses that were in the area,” Tudos said. “It is a populated area as far as traffic goes, so we are hoping someone can shed a little bit of a light as to the actions of these vehicles prior to them colliding.”