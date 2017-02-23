

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





A SUV is stuck inside a tunnel designated for TTC vehicles causing streetcars to be unable to enter Union Station.

Toronto police said they responded to a call that came in around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.

According to Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, a vehicle drove into the Union Loop and got stuck on the streetcar tracks.

Investigators initially said that the driver had fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle. But, Sidhu told CP24 that the driver later returned to the scene.

According to the TTC, the 509 Habourfront and 510 Spadina streetcars are currently turning back at Spadina and Queens Quay.

During this time, shuttle buses are operating to take passengers inside Union Station.

On Twitter, TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said the operator of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.

“This will take some time to clear. Far more than it took the driver to get to this point, unfortunately. They fled, for the record,” Ross said in a tweet.

This will take some time to clear. Far more than it took the driver to get to this point, unfortunately. They fled, for the record. pic.twitter.com/hln4S4aSHw — Brad Ross (@bradTTC) February 23, 2017

As well, Ross said this is not the first time a driver has been stuck inside a TTC tunnel. On Twitter, he said a similar incident occurred last April.

Sidhu said the car will need to be towed, but that will take a while to happen.

Police have not yet said whether the driver will face any charges in connection with the incident.