Featured
Driver abandons vehicle inside TTC tunnel near Union Station
A driver abandoned their vehicle inside a tunnel designated for TTC streetcars near Union Station. (Twitter/ @bradTTC)
Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto
Published Thursday, February 23, 2017 8:14AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 23, 2017 9:06AM EST
A SUV is stuck inside a tunnel designated for TTC vehicles causing streetcars to be unable to enter Union Station.
Toronto police said they responded to a call that came in around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday.
According to Const. Jenifferjit Sidhu, a vehicle drove into the Union Loop and got stuck on the streetcar tracks.
Investigators initially said that the driver had fled the scene and abandoned the vehicle. But, Sidhu told CP24 that the driver later returned to the scene.
According to the TTC, the 509 Habourfront and 510 Spadina streetcars are currently turning back at Spadina and Queens Quay.
During this time, shuttle buses are operating to take passengers inside Union Station.
On Twitter, TTC spokesperson Brad Ross said the operator of the vehicle fled the scene on foot.
“This will take some time to clear. Far more than it took the driver to get to this point, unfortunately. They fled, for the record,” Ross said in a tweet.
This will take some time to clear. Far more than it took the driver to get to this point, unfortunately. They fled, for the record. pic.twitter.com/hln4S4aSHw— Brad Ross (@bradTTC) February 23, 2017
As well, Ross said this is not the first time a driver has been stuck inside a TTC tunnel. On Twitter, he said a similar incident occurred last April.
For those wondering, this happened last April. Wasn't @Drake's fault. https://t.co/4T0351bdVk— Brad Ross (@bradTTC) February 23, 2017
Sidhu said the car will need to be towed, but that will take a while to happen.
Police have not yet said whether the driver will face any charges in connection with the incident.
MOST WATCHED
More News from CTV Toronto
- Police to reveal details of international guns and drugs probe today
- Police chief defends decision to redeploy officers to the city's high-crime areas
- Police search for driver who crashed into pole, abandoned SUV
- Suspect sought after girl assaulted in Flemingdon Park
- Man arrested after reports of person carrying gun in Harbourfront neighbourhood