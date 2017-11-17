

Chris Fox, CTV Toronto





Police are searching for a driver who abandoned their vehicle and fled on foot after being involved in a collision while travelling in the wrong direction on the Don Valley Parkway early Friday morning.

Police say that the driver was first spotted travelling northbound in the southbound lanes of the highway near Lawrence Avenue at around 3:15 a.m.

The driver was then reportedly spotted again near Don Mills Road at around 4 a.m., still travelling in the wrong direction.

That’s when police say the driver got into collision with another vehicle that was travelling southbound.

Police say the driver fled the scene in their vehicle but later abandoned it near the Bayview Extension and Bloor Street and ran away on foot.

The K9 unit was brought to the scene to help search the area for the driver, however police were unable to track them down.

The southbound ramp from the DVP to Bayview Avenue was closed as a result of the investigation but reopened at around 5 a.m.

No injuries were reported as a result of the collision.