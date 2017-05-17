

Amara McLaughlin, CTV News Toronto





A pedestrian is injured after a portion of a building slammed onto the sidewalk in Danforth Village on Wednesday evening.

The collapse happened at 6:30 p.m. outside a family restaurant along Danforth Avenue and Main Street.

Dozens of pedestrians scrambled to get out of the way, dodging approximately 100 falling bricks that broke off from the roof. They crushed an awning before hitting the sidewalk and roadway, Toronto police Const. Jenniferjit Sidhu told CP24.

The awning may have helped to shield the man from further injury, a witness said at the scene.

The victim was conscious and breathing when emergency crews arrived.

He was rushed to hospital with a serious head injury, according to paramedics.

Eastbound Danforth Avenue is shut between Chisholm Avenue and Main Street for cleanup.

A building inspector was called in to ensure the structure is safe.