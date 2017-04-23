Dorset Park shooting suspect sought by Toronto police
Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Dorset Park on Saturday. (Cristina Tenaglia/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CTV News Toronto
Published Sunday, April 23, 2017 7:38AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, April 23, 2017 7:52AM EDT
Police are searching for a suspect after a 40-year-old man was shot inside a parked car in Scarborough’s Dorset Park area on Saturday night.
It happened on Antrim Crescent, near Kennedy Road and Progress Avenue, at around 6:15 p.m.
When officers arrived on scene, one male victim was found inside a car with injuries to his lower extremities.
He was taken to a trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Speaking to CP24 Saturday, police described the suspect as a white male who has facial hair. He was reportedly wearing a black baseball cap with the word “Dope” written on the front.
In a more detailed suspect description released Sunday morning, investigators said the suspect is approximately five-foot-six or five-foot-seven and was wearing a grey hoodie with a black toque.
Sgt. Lou Gibb told CP24 the suspect was last seen fleeing the scene southbound on foot.
Police say they have obtained video surveillance footage from the area.