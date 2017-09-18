

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





Toronto Police divers helped scour the waters of Lake Ontario Monday in hopes of finding more evidence that would help them identify a female whose torso was found in Oshawa Harbour last week.

Although an autopsy on the torso was done by the Centre of Forensic Sciences last week, investigators were unable to come up with a cause of death or a positive identification.

The female torso was found by fishermen – including an 11-year-old boy -- on Monday, Sept. 11. The Coroner’s office was called and a preliminary examination at the scene identified signs of trauma.

Investigators are still looking at missing person reports from other police services in hopes finding a lead on the female’s identity.

Anyone with new evidence or information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Short (ext. 5407) or Det. Dorego (ext. 5319) of the DRPS Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520.