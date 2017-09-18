Divers search Lake Ontario for more clues in female torso case
Investigators took to the water Monday to search for more clues into the discovery of a female's torso in the Oshawa Harbour.
Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto
Published Monday, September 18, 2017 3:15PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 18, 2017 3:46PM EDT
Toronto Police divers helped scour the waters of Lake Ontario Monday in hopes of finding more evidence that would help them identify a female whose torso was found in Oshawa Harbour last week.
Although an autopsy on the torso was done by the Centre of Forensic Sciences last week, investigators were unable to come up with a cause of death or a positive identification.
The female torso was found by fishermen – including an 11-year-old boy -- on Monday, Sept. 11. The Coroner’s office was called and a preliminary examination at the scene identified signs of trauma.
Investigators are still looking at missing person reports from other police services in hopes finding a lead on the female’s identity.
Anyone with new evidence or information about this incident is asked to contact Det. Short (ext. 5407) or Det. Dorego (ext. 5319) of the DRPS Homicide Unit at 1-888-579-1520.