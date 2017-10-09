

Kayla Goodfield, CTV News Toronto





The death of a 30-year-old man in Markham on Monday evening has been ruled as “suspicious” by York Regional Police.

The incident took place on Stirling Crescent in the area of Denison Street and Aldergrove Drive at around 5 p.m.

Officers initially said they responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the area, but later said the cause of the victim’s death had not been determined.

Police arrived at the scene before locating a male victim who was unconscious. He was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he later died.

In a news release issued on Monday evening, police said the incident has been deemed as “suspicious.”

“While the investigation is in its early stages, investigators believe the death is suspicious,” the news release said. “At this time the cause of death has yet to be determined.”

No information about any suspect or suspect vehicle has been released.

The homicide unit has taken over the investigation.

Police are asking anyone with further information or any surveillance footage in the area to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7865 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).