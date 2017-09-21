

Hilary Caton, CTV News Toronto





A man who danced in the middle of an intersection, wearing a police uniform and directing traffic is now being sought by Toronto police.

The police impersonator was seen at Bloor Street West and Christie Street the evening of Saturday Sept. 16.

Police allege his attempt to direct traffic caused a collision between two cars.

The suspect is described as approximately 6- feet with a thin build, wearing police hat, police vest with “POLICE” written on the front and back, a gun belt, dark-coloured short-sleeved police uniform shirt, dark-coloured shorts, white socks and black dress shoes.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed or recorded the incident to please contact 14 Division at (416) 808-1400.