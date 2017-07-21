

Sandie Benitah, CTV News Toronto





A woman and man who crashed into a west-end Domino’s Pizza overnight were laughing before they sped away from the scene, a shop employee says.

Police are now looking for the duo who they say are also responsible for crashing into parked cars, including a Domino’s delivery van.

An employee who didn’t want to be named told CP24 he was cleaning up after closing when he heard a loud bang at the front of the store. He ran up to find a silver, older model Audi had smashed into the front window.

His first instinct, he said, was to grab his phone to take a photo of the license plate but when he noticed the female driver and a male passenger were laughing, he bolted down the street scared until he could see the two speed off.

Evidence at the scene suggests before the Audi crashed into the storefront, it mounted the Domino’s delivery van parked outside and took out a small tree. The employee said he believes that helped slow the car down, preventing it from reaching the front counter which is located about 10 feet from the door.

The delivery car is a write off, according to the employee and franchise owner.

Toronto police eventually found the vehicle abandoned in a laneway at Wallace and Lansdowne avenues, located about a nine-minute drive or 3.8 kilometres from the original scene.

Police say there was no evidence in the car that suggested the two had suffered any injuries.

Authorities have not released a description of the suspects they are looking for.