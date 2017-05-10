

Chris Fox, CTV News Toronto





A construction company contracted to complete maintenance work along parts of Highway 401 briefly slowed down traffic on the highway Wednesday as part of a protest over labour issues.

Crews with the Miller Group began conducting pothole repair in the eastbound collector lanes of the highway near Keele Street at around noon, blocking about two lanes of traffic in the process.

According to a source, the work is usually conducted at night when traffic is lighter but was moved up to the afternoon amid a dispute with the Ministry of Transportation.

The source says that MTO officials have made unreasonable demands concerning the repair of potholes and recently ordered the company to work during heavy rainfall, which would have created safety issues for workers.

The work caused some backup in traffic but was completed about 30 minutes later.

The MTO has not commented on the labour action or the ensuing traffic delays.

Meanwhile, a source says that no further labour action is planned.